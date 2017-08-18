Webinars are seminars conducted over the internet. It’s a live education presentation during which participating viewers can submit questions and comments on the subject being presented. I’ve participated in several webinars and found them to be very useful. Even though some of the content of these webinars didn’t pertain to me personally, or to my position at work, I think you can always learn something.

There seems to be so much to learn to keep up with the everchanging technology, rules, regulations and laws the towing and recovery industry faces. There are several companies that offer great information and resources. I’ve found J.J. Keller & Associates, Inc. (which is located in Wisconsin), to be a trusted source for compliance and risk management solutions, offering products and services for DOT Transportation, OSHA workplace safety and human resources. Some of the topics of their upcoming webinars are: the difference of operating interstate or intrastate, written safety plans, DOT audits, ELDs and IFTA recordkeeping, OSHA updates, effective training management and DOT fundamentals – a green book overview.

Again, while some of the content of these webinars might not specifically pertain to my towing business, I can certainly learn something from them. Better to be prepared rather than be found not in compliance.

Although not live or interactive, videos posted on YouTube can also be educational. You can learn things from how to dance to how to change the oil in your vehicle. The topics and interests are endless.

Today, my challenge to you towers is to research a webinar or YouTube topic that interests you and to learn something.