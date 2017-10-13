Zip’s Supports “Slow Down, Move Over” with Decals, Apparel

Slow Down, Move Over laws help protect not only roadside workers and personnel but motorists as well. Every day highway helpers, law enforcement, emergency personnel and tow truck operators put their lives on the line for others.To remind drivers about these laws, Zip’s Truck Equipment,New Hampton, Iowa, created “Slow Down, Move Over” vinyl vehicle decals and T-shirts available for purchase on their website.

When mounted on a window the decals are see-through from the inside of the truck while visible on the outside. Available in a variety of sizes and colors, the decals can be placed anywhere on a truck — including the pylon or boom — and come with two messages, either “It’s the Law” or “It Saves Lives.”

Also available are Slow Down Move Over T-shirts with ¾-length sleeves, short sleeves or long sleeves. Baseball tees are available in gray with red or black sleeves and with a Move Over graphic on the front and Zip’s logo on the back. The short sleeve and long sleeve shirts are gray with a black graphic on the front.

A portion of the proceeds from these products will be donated to the Survivor Fund, which provides financial support to families of towing operators who lose their lives in the line of service. Purchase “Slow Down, Move Over” decals and apparel at Zips.com.

Source: Zip’s Truck Equipment Inc.