Find the menu at a local restaurant. Which team won the first Super Bowl? How to bake a pumpkin pie?

Using Google gives you instant information at your fingertips. Who needs a dictionary, cookbook or map anymore?Just Google it.

I was trying to come up with a synonym (word or phrase that means the same as another) for “professional.” What makes a professional tow operator? Instead of going to Google I decided to consult an actual book — the world’s most trusted dictionary: the Oxford Pocket Dictionary and Thesaurus.

Who knew what else you can find in this book besides a definition or synonym? Along with a “how to use” section, it had a special reference section of the following:

Heat Index/Wind Chill – Who knew if the air temperature is 15 and the wind speed in miles per hour is 15, the equivalent wind chill temperatures is -11?

Diacritical Marks – marks to distinguish sounds or values of letters. Who knew this mark, ~, is called a tilde?

Standard weights and measure with metric equivalents — who knew one “gill” equals four fluid ounces?

Arabic and Roman Numbers, Multiplications Tables and Chemical Elements and Temperature – who knew to convert Fahrenheit into Celsius, subtract 32, multiply by 5 and divide by 9?

Time Periods and Wedding Anniversary Gifts – who knew a decennial is 10 years and the 4 th anniversary gift is an electrical appliance?

anniversary gift is an electrical appliance? Books of the Bible, Presidents and States of the USA, Countries of the World and Easily Confused Words – who knew the Holy See is considered a country with the Vatican City as the capital?

Trivia facts for sure, but interesting all the same, and I never would have found them if I hadn’t actually picked up the book. By the way, I did find the perfect words to describe a professional – expert, skillful, competent, experienced, qualified, specialist and trained.

Who knew — as a professional tow operator — you have all of these qualities?