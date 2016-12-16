Whether or Weather?

The country has been hit with some severe winter weather. Major snowstorms, bitter cold and winds are sweeping from the west coast to the east coast. Whether it’s heat or cold, wet or dry, calm or storm, clear or cloudy, Old Man Winter, Mother Nature and Jack Frost seem to be delivering everything with the winter season this year.

If you’re in the towing and recovery business, watching the weather channel and the forecast from your local meteorologist is a given. The thing is … whether you trust their forecasts.

Sometimes I think weathermen shouldn’t be paid because half the time they don’t get the forecast right even with all their modern technology. But whether their forecast is correct or not, you need to be prepared. But then again, in this business are you ever prepared for the major weather that hits your area? During those severely-busy times there’s never enough trucks, tow operators or time. Do we want the bad weather or not? It’s seems to be a Catch 22 for us in the towing business because without it the phone doesn’t ring.

I have to admit that good ways newscasters help are their up-to-the-minute weather updates and warnings to viewers to slow down and stay home if they don’t have to go out.

Praying for safe travels to all of you in the towing and recovery industry.