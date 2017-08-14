Where are they?

Where are the qualified tow operators, service repair technicians and office personnel so desperately needed in the towing and recovery industry? What kind of impact is this shortage having on your business?

I think what’s making this shortage so real is that as an industry, we’re not offering enough training opportunities to attract qualified employees, and we’re not promoting our industry as professional with certification. The automotive industry is feeling this short-fall too, and although their education opportunities are most often offered through technical schools, they’re not graduating sufficient numbers to fill an ever-widening gap in their industry.

We are competing for qualified employees with every other tow company. I know a competitive wage, steady paycheck and an attractive compensation package is a start, but I think the question we need to ask is, “Why would a tow operator want to work for my company?”

The shortage is real. As an industry, let’s make it a goal to improve the quality of training offered to show prospective employees they can be a successful professional with a career in the towing and recovery industry.

Where are they? Let’s make it easier and more attractive for them to find us.