Western Star to Offer 3rd Eye Safety Camera and Radar Systems

Western Star is offering 3rd Eye Backup Cameras and Radar option packages on its vehicles. The 3rd Eye offerings can be ordered via simple data codes that make it easy for dealers to configure the system they want when they order their vehicles.

“The need for safety is extremely important for Western Star customers. Keeping drivers safe on the job – including the people working in and around the trucks – is paramount for all industries,” said Western Star’s Vocational Sales Manager, John Tomlinson. “These new PDI installed camera and radar offerings from 3rd Eye on Western Star models give us a great way to improve safe working conditions.”

The 3rd Eye’s enhanced suite of digital solutions provides records and transmits driver behavior, chassis and body systems data, vehicle surroundings and live video in real time – in addition to providing operators visibility to help them avoid accidents and property damage. The 3rd Eye radar system lets operators know their exact distance from objects during backing procedures. Complete product descriptions are found on 3rd Eye’s website – https://www.3rdeyecam.com/.

“We’re proud to have our enhanced digital solutions factory installed on Western Star trucks,” said Darrick Reed, President of 3rd Eye. “By providing greater visibility and awareness, 3rd Eye Backup Cameras and Radar packages help fleet owners dramatically reduce their risk of accidents, enhances fleet safety and lowers their total cost of ownership.”