Warning Device Placement

Section 392.22 of the FMCSRs states that when a truck is stopped (i.e., broken down) on the roadway or shoulder of a highway, the driver must immediately activate his or her truck’s hazard warning flashers and has ten minutes to set out emergency warning devices.

Before exiting the cab of the disabled truck, drivers should look in their side mirror to avoid stepping out into traffic and wear a high-visibility safety vest or something similar.

As an added measure, when you are walking to place the warning devices, consider holding the reflective triangles in front of you for increased visibility to oncoming traffic.

