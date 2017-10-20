United Coalition for Motor Club Safety Elections

The United Coalition for Motor Club Safety (UCMCS) will be holding its annual meeting and elections in early 2018 to begin their seventh year as a membership organization. The coalition seeks to fill some board positions with towers outside the state of California to create more of a national presence. Those who are interested and would like more information can email UCMCS at staff@motorclubcoalition.org.

Formed by towers in 2012, the United Coalition for Motor Club Safety is a membership organization that focuses on safety, training and advocacy in the towing and recovery industry. To learn more about UCMCS visit motorclubcoalition.org.