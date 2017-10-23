Situational awareness is defined as the most important skill you can have when it comes to your safety – especially considering the dangers of towing and performing recoveries on the roadside. Situational awareness is the ability to take in information about those around you, your surroundings — as well as self-analysis — and acting accordingly to your current situation.

Being aware of your surroundings means not only paying attention to what you see, but oftentimes what you don’t see. It’s comparing what’s normal, assessing it, and looking for things that are irregular.

Our subconscious often picks up right away on what we don’t see. Call it intuition or a gut feeling, but when something inside starts sounding alarms, don’t silence that with logic. The more you practice situational awareness the easier it becomes to notice things that would normally go unnoticed.

A few years ago I took a simple self-defense class and learned a bit about the importance of situational awareness. Here’s a few tips to practice and help build the skill of situational awareness:

• If you’re attacked, it often comes from behind. Look behind you frequently. Think of how often you check your mirrors while driving, do the same when walking. Keep your eyes moving at all times, kind of like keeping your head on a swivel. Not only direct your eyes to what’s around you, look up and down for possible dangers.

• Don’t use your smartphone or text messages in public. If you’re paying attention to your phone you’re not paying attention to your surroundings.

• It’s easy to get involved in what you are doing at work. Try to listen to what is going on around you, especially when there’s a sound that doesn’t fit.

• When you go out to eat, try to get a seat with your back to the wall and always sit facing the door. Scan the room and everyone who comes in.

Again, if you have an uneasy feeling about someone or something, trust your gut. Be aware of the situation — your safety depends on it.