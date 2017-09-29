TRAIL-EZE Trailers Announces New Trailer Finishing System Expansion

TRAIL-EZE Trailers has announced that ground was recently broken on at the company’s new, state-of-the-art trailer finishing system expansion. The finishing system will include over 40,000 square feet of working space along with media blasting and painting equipment. The new facility will allow TRAIL-EZE to offer clients and dealers a variety of finishing options.

Family owned and operated for almost 55 years, TRAIL-EZE builds trailers to serve a range of industries including agricultural, towing and rigging, major rental, oil and railroad.

For more information visit www.trailezetrailers.com or call 800-232-5682.