TRAA Supports Bill to Delay ELD Mandate

The following is a July 21 press release from the Towing and Recovery Association of America:

The Towing and Recovery Association of America, Inc. ® (TRAA) applauds U.S. Representative Brian Babin (R-TX 36th District) for introducing legislation that would benefit the towing industry. H.R. 3282, the ELD Extension Act of 2017 was introduced on July 18, 2017, seeking a four-year delay to the implementation of the FMCSA Electronic Logging Device (ELD) mandate.

TRAA and the TRAA Legislative Advocacy Network™ (TRAA LAN™) continually monitor legislation that could impact our industry. On July 19, 2017, at the request of Jeff Roskopf, TRAA President, the TRAA LAN™ Southwest Regional representative, Larry Cernosek, contacted Representative Babin’s office to let them know that TRAA supported a delay and ultimately would like to see an exemption for the towing industry. The TRAA office and Joanne Blyton, TRAA LAN Chair and TRAA Legislative Chair, were contacted by Representative Babin’s office.

The TRAA Cabinet quickly responded with a letter of support for H.R. 3282. The TRAA LAN™ was activated to reach out on regional levels to solicit support for this bill from across the country. In addition, the TRAA office contacted the more than 50 state towing associations asking them to solicit support for H.R. 3282.

TRAA is asking the towing industry to get involved by reaching out to their local/regional legislators requesting support for H.R. 3282. It is imperative that we all work together, TRAA, the TRAA LAN™, state towing associations and towing professionals across the country, we can make a difference.

To view the full text of H.R. 3282, visit http://traaonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/HR3282_ELD-Extension-Act-2017.pdf or visit https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/3282 . To view the TRAA Letter of Support of H.R. 3282 visit http://traaonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/TRAA-Letter-of-Support-HR-3282_Rep-Babin_2017-7-20.pdf