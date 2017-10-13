TRAA and Icom North America Support Survivor Fund

Icom North America, LLC and the Towing and Recovery Association of America, Inc. (TRAA) are pleased to announce that for all members of TRAA, a donation of $250 will be made to the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum Survivor Fund for each Icom Propane Autogas System purchased and utilized in a tow truck fleet in the U.S. or Canada.

The organizations believe this will have a positive impact for the families left behind from the tragedies of tow truck operators who lost their lives in the line of service to the industry and their communities.

Ronny Martinez, National Tow Sector specialist for Icom: “As a ten-year veteran of the towing and recovery industry I know of many tragedies that have and continue to occur on our nation’s roads caused by impaired, inattentive and distracted drivers and Icom wanted to be involved in increasing awareness that hopefully can prevent tragedies in the future and help the families of those tragedies. We are excited to be working close with the Towing and Recovery Association of America on this plan.”

Albert Venezio Chairman of Icom: “When Ronny alerted me about how prevalent this issue was and the impact of these tragedies on the families of these hard-working folks and about the Survivor Fund we put our heads together with TRAA and came up with this wonderful plan to help those families and increase awareness.”