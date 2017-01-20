TowLawyer.com Offers Limited Free Blog Access

Source: TowLawyer.com

Monopoly: With Police Towing, It’s Not a Game

“For as long as you can remember, the city in which your towing company is located has used only one company – not yours – for all of its police-dispatched, nonconsensual tows. Your company is equally qualified to perform police towing work – you have the equipment, experience, insurance, etc. – so you ask the police chief to start using your company on a rotating basis with the current tow company. The chief says that he is satisfied with the service he is getting and denies your request. We at TowLawyer.com are frequently asked by subscribers in that situation, ‘Isn’t that a monopoly?'”…

For a limited time, get free access to the rest of this blog by Michael McGovern, leading industry attorney, at TowLawyer.com: Click here to read the full post.

Becoming a member of TowLawyer.com offers membership benefits including one hour per year of telephone time with a TowLawyer.com attorney, regular blogs on topics specific to towing from a TowLawyer.com attorney, towing specific legal forms to enhance your collection and potentially save thousands in attorney’s fees, an e-book containing towing laws specific to your state and access to summaries of legal cases authored by either McGovern or Porto.

For more information visit TowLawyer.com.