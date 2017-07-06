Towing Museum Holding Special Election

The International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum announced on July 5 a special election to fill vacancies on its executive board. Members who would like to run are advised to fill out the form on the museum website at www.towingmuseum.com. Submissions will be accepted through July 19, 2017.

The offices currently up for special election include: President, First Vice President, Treasurer.

“We are excited to begin a new chapter in the museum’s on-going growth. As we approach our annual events and get ready for the normal board election process, we are grateful to have a strong membership committed to the long term success of the museum,” stated Kevin Fox, Second Vice President and Interim President of ITRHFM. “Though we are saddened at recent departures from our executive board, our team has come together and we are pleased to be seeking greater involvement from the incredible talent pool of our members.”

Executive board members of the museum also serve as ex officio members of the board of directors and are required to attend board meetings both in person and by electronic means. The president acts as the organization CEO and Chairman of the Board in addition to the many other duties of his office. The First Vice President primarily serves the president in providing leadership and direction for the museum as well as standing in when required for social functions and public relations. The organization treasurer is responsible for the accounting practices and funds of the ITRHFM, managing banking, investments and other financial activities while reporting clearly the financial status of the museum to the board of directors.

The museum has had tremendous leadership in recent years and looks forward to continued growth and success going forward. Keeping things on track is sometimes difficult, but the museum’s strong membership and the dedication of those members to its continued ability to perform to its mission statement and to have a positive impact on the industry.

Source: International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum