Towing Museum Holding Board of Directors Election

The International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum (ITRHFM) has announced nominations are open for its board of directors election. Members who would like to run are advised to fill out the form on the museum website at www.towingmuseum.com. Submissions will be accepted through August 30, 2017.

There are nine board positions currently up for election. The election will run September 1, 2017 through September 14, 2017 with results to be announced at the annual general membership meeting following the Sunday breakfast September 17, 2017.

“As we approach our annual museum weekend, we are seeking candidates to help lead us forward in the coming years,” stated Bill Gratzianna, president of the ITRHFM. “We have a significant amount of work to do as we continue the efforts of the leaders before and bring growth to the mission of the museum. Our members represent many of the best and brightest our industry has to offer and we welcome all nominations for our board.”

Museum board members are required to attend board meetings both in person and by electronic means. There are many aspects of the museum governed by the board including the museum, Hall of Fame, Survivor Fund and the Wall of the Fallen. Many new initiatives are underway and the incoming board members will be a part of an exciting time in the museum’s history.

The museum has had tremendous leadership in recent years and looks forward to continued growth and success going forward.

Source: International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum