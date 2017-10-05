Tow Times Annual SourceBook and More

Tow Times Annual SourceBook and MoreOct 5th, 2017 | By Editorial Staff | Category: From our latest issue
The Tow Times October issue contains the SourceBook — the annual towing and recovery industry buyer’s guide. This powerhouse issue also focuses on keeping tow truck operators healthy and efficient through proper truck cab ergonomics and handy items operators can use to make their truck cab “offices” more organized and productive. This issue also features the story of Guardian Fleet Services Inc., created by the merger of Florida tow truck firms to form the industry’s first employee-owned company.