WE TOW Launched for Charities

Miller Industries Towing Equipment Inc. has launched the WE TOW initiative to raise awareness of the towing community’s support for many national charities as well as the good deeds towers provide within the communities they serve.

Through the sale of custom tow hook bracelets Miller Industries has chosen to promote the awareness of six national organizations: Susan G. Komen, DAV- Disabled American Veterans, Miracle League, Shriners Children’s Hospital, International Towing & Recovery Museum and Hall of Fame and the Survivor Fund.

The tow hook bracelets will be available for purchase at participating Miller Industries’ distributors. Proceeds from the sale of the bracelets will be donated to these six organizations on behalf of the towing community at the end of the year.

Miller Industries invites the towing industry and the communities they serve to visit Miller Industries distributors to purchase tow hook bracelets and show support for these six organizations.

For more information visit www.millerind.com or www.wetow.org.