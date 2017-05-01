Tow Dolly Safety

Tow Dolly SafetyMay 1st, 2017 | By Editorial Staff | Category: Tow Tip
When using tow dollies,
- Wear proper safety gear including work gloves and sturdy footwear. Safety toe boots or shoes are recommended.
- When lifting dollies, use care to avoid back strain — especially when lifting older, heavier dollies.
- To prevent the casualty vehicle from rolling, chock the vehicle’s wheels or hook-up to your tow truck prior to installing dollies.
For more information on today’s safer, more egonomic tow dollies see the article “Hello Dolly” in the Tow Times May issue.