Tow Dolly Safety

When using tow dollies,

Wear proper safety gear including work gloves and sturdy footwear. Safety toe boots or shoes are recommended.

When lifting dollies, use care to avoid back strain — especially when lifting older, heavier dollies.

To prevent the casualty vehicle from rolling, chock the vehicle’s wheels or hook-up to your tow truck prior to installing dollies.

