Tow Dolly Safety

May 1st, 2017

When using tow dollies,

  • Wear proper safety gear including work gloves and sturdy footwear. Safety toe boots or shoes are recommended.
  • When lifting dollies, use care to avoid back strain — especially when lifting older, heavier dollies.
  • To prevent the casualty vehicle from rolling, chock the vehicle’s wheels or hook-up to your tow truck prior to installing dollies.

