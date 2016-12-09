If you look back five, 10, 20 years ago, doesn’t it make your head spin at all that has changed in so many areas of our lives? One of the things I noticed in the towing and recovery industry — and which I feel is a huge accomplishment — is that more women are involved in not only the office side of the business but in actually becoming tow operators and owners. I give these women a lot of credit for getting involved as it is still primarily a male-dominated industry.

I know when Tow Times magazine comes in the mail all of the male employees — including my husband — can’t wait to get their hands on it for recovery pictures and stories and to find out what’s new in towing equipment. Me? I read Editor’s Notes then look for the Woman of Towing article. I’m impressed with the bios, background and stories of these women of towing. These are true inspirational stories of women who have stepped forward not only to grow and improve the towing companies they own or work for, but some common themes always come out in their interviews. These women are willing to learn new things and are ready to pitch-in where needed. They may get their nails done, but they aren’t afraid to go out and do a wreck. Education, safety, support, improving the public’s perception of the towing industry and giving back to their communities are strong on their list of goals and objectives.

All of them say their success in the industry is due to the support of their families and the hardworking and dedicated men and women they work with.

Times are changing for women in towing, but I have to point out, we’re not there yet. To all men out there, whether we tow ladies are working in the office or in the tow truck, remember: we have your back and we ask you to please return the favor.