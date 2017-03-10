When someone learns my husband and I have a towing business — and that I work in the business — I’m often asked how can I work with my husband every day? Sometimes I see people shudder at the thought of working with her husbands every day. I really don’t know how to give a good answer so that a person would understand.

Any good partnership or relationship has to have a give-and-take attitude along with a through thick and thin type of thinking — through the good times and the bad times. You don’t have to work with someone 24/7/365 to understand that.

I believe each one of us brings our strengths and weaknesses to the table and recognizing those in each other actually makes things work – for the most part. It helps to have the same goals in mind. If you both truly believe in something, you will find a way to make it work.

I was talking to a fellow tow lady and business owner about a situation we had with an employee, and how frustrated I was at the way my husband handled the situation. I did not agree with what he said and did, and I thought by telling her about it I would receive, in turn, a shoulder to cry on. Instead, she looked at me and said, “At least you have someone to talk to about it.” I was stunned at her response, but she was totally right. Her husband had passed away and she was running the business by herself. When it came to employee problems, she really had no one to talk to in confidence. Wow. I was put in my place.

I’ll be honest, there are days when I slam a door, yell or don’t talk and just fume. And then I remember that conversation I had with my friend. Together – through thick and thin – we can handle whatever life throws at us.