When you go for your annual physical the doctor checks your overall health, which includes looking at your “numbers” for things such as blood pressure, weight, height and cholesterol. Then, after the review of those numbers, if they don’t fall within the guideline range of being healthy, the doctor suggests ways to help reduce the numbers. This may include diet change and losing weight, increased physical activity, additional tests or exams or medication and so on.

Like most things in life, it’s all about the numbers and when the numbers are too high, something needs to be done to fix it.

The Wisconsin Motor Carriers posted an article with the headline: “State traffic deaths increased by nearly six percent in 2016.” According to the preliminary statistics from Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), “Wisconsin ended 2016 with 588 traffic fatalities, which was 33 more than 2015.” David Pabst, director of the WisDOT Bureau of Transportation Safety, noted about 90 percent of the crashes were in part by “bad decision and dangerous habits by drivers … there’s been an increase in distracted driving including the use of cell phones behind the wheel. During the last five years, an average of 97 people were killed and more than 10,000 were injured annually in crashes in which at least one driver was listed as driving inattentively.”

Your doctor offers suggestions for reducing the high numbers related to your health, and the WisDOT recognizes the high number for traffic related deaths and plans — with its traffic safety partners — to intensify many safety initiatives this year to try and prevent those death and injuries.

The number of deaths, injuries and close calls for tow operators are way too high. The towing and recovery industry needs to have a plan in place too. Educating the public about Move Over Slow Down laws is a start. Let’s all make a 2017 resolution to find ways to bring those numbers down.