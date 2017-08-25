The Guardian Angle™ from B/A Products Co. is designed to:

Provide reinforcement to the corners of trailers or box trucks when uprighting overturns with synthetic web slings (flat or round).

Provide a smooth surface for synthetic web slings to contact and slide along, allowing the strap to “find home” when tension is applied and reducing the possibility of the strap catching on the 90-degree edge of typical aluminum angle and rolling it away from the trailer. The rounded edge also helps eliminate cut and torn straps.

The large radius of the outer tube spreads the load per square inch transmitted to the strap over a larger surface area. The 6“x 6” angle fits over corners better than 3”x 4” or 3.5” x 5” angles, and the aluminum construction is lightweight and non-sparking.

A safety catch strap and ratchet is included to keep the angle from falling and causing property damage or injury.

The Guardian Angle™ is made in the USA. For more information contact B/A Products Co., at baprod.com.