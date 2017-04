Brian Beauman of Beauman’s Garage in Lockport, N.Y., calls this 2008 Dodge Ram 4500 with a Chevron 408TA the “Dodgebeast.

“I’ve run this truck since new and has towed and recovered everything,” he writes.

Beauman’s Garage has been in business over 50 years and offers light- to heavy-duty towing, complete auto and heavy truck repair and emergency road service in the Lockport area.