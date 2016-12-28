Be Thankful and Generous During this Holiday Season

Our industry loses an astounding 50 to 60 men and women to tragedies in the line of service annually. The Survivor Fund is typically called upon to assist 20 to 25 families in their time of need, and although we wish there were no need for such a fund, there continues to be significant danger in this profession. We are proud that towing operators support the motoring public and the Survivor Fund stands ready to support our own.

During this time of year, please give back to your industry by donating to the Survivor Fund. The Survivor Fund needs your company’s help to reach its goal of having a perpetuating fund and ensure continued support for years to come.

There are two easy ways your company can help:

Make a one-time donation by December 31, 2016 and enjoy the tax advantages of donating to a 501(c)(3). Donate Now

Set-up a recurring donation through the Survivor Fund’s Pledge Program. Contact Jeffrey Godwin, jgodwin@ftigroups.com, for additional information. Kick-off your donation now before December 31, 2016, and enjoy the tax advantages of donating to a 501(c)(3). Donate Now

Thank you.