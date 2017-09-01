Texas Association Posts Notice Regarding Towing Companies in Need after Harvey

The following is a press release from the Texas Towing & Storage Association regarding Texas towing companies in need of assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey:

Attention Fellow Towers,

We have received numerous calls about donations and what and where to bring items. I have talked to several companies that have employees who have lost their homes to flooding and the need is so varied and space is so limited at some companies that the easiest thing to give is gift cards.

Walmart, Target, restaurant or fast food and H.E.B. (Texas supermarket chain) gift cards are the easiest to distribute to those who need items. Some have children of all ages, so again the need it varied.

If you know of a towing company that has employees who have lost their homes to Harvey please call or email me the name and contact information of the company so we may be able to help.

Also, if you know of a towing company that has lost equipment due to the flood, again, please let me know.

Gift Cards can be sent to:

Texas Towing & Storage Association, 26202 I-45 North, The Woodlands, TX 77386

Thank You. God Bless.

Dana Gardiner

Executive Director

Texas Towing & Storage Association

Main number: 866-924-2088. Email: ttsa@ttsa.org.