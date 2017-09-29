Tennessee Tow Show — Thanks for Attending

From the Tennessee Tow Show staff:

Attendees and exhibitors: thank you for participating in the 2017 Tennessee Tow Show. We hope is was productive, profitable and fun.

Eighty-eight companies shared the expanded show floor with 17 beauty contest trucks. Seminars took place Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. There were also live demonstrations at the Convention Center and the First Tennessee Pavilion.

It was a memorable industry weekend that included the induction of five new members of the International Towing & Recovery Museum’s Hall of Fame. And 26 fallen towing professionals were remembered as their names were placed on the Wall of the Fallen.

We look forward to seeing you next year at the Tennessee Tow Show, Chattanooga, Tenn., September 13-15, 2018.