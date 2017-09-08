Tennessee Tow Show — September 14-16

The Tennessee Tow Show kicks off with seminars on Thursday, September 14 and the show opens Friday through Saturday at the Chattanooga Convention Center in Chattanooga. One of the largest regional shows, the event will feature approximately 90 exhibitors offering towing and recovery equipment, products and services.

Seminars (pass required) are scheduled for Thursday, 1 – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Among the show highlights are free demonstrations, truck beauty contest, Friday evening Jerr-Dan 45th anniversary demo, the industry’s first safety theater, free Tennessee Towing Symposium and the museum’s annual Hall of Fame inductee Meet and Greet and Fundraising Auction — this year sponsored by Jerr-Dan Corp.

The 2017 International Towing Museum Weekend beginning Saturday will feature the annual Wall of the Fallen Unveiling Ceremony and fellowship, 10:00 a.m. at the museum, and the Hall of Fame Class of 2017 Induction Ceremony, 6:00 p.m. at the Chattanoogan Hotel.

For complete show information, schedules, registration and updates visit TennesseeTowShow.com.