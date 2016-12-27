Technology and Towing

The Tow Times January issue explores technology in the towing industry — from how towing operators are becoming more linked to customers through Internet and mobile technologies to the towing software comparison chart. This issue also features a look at how towing training and safety classes are addressing the importance of driver safety. Also, see what pastimes and interests your colleagues have when not towing in a new department called “Off the Clock.” In the Recovery Review department, check out how Eaton Towing & Recovery uprighted an oil tanker in the remote North Dakota highlands. And from departments to feature articles, you’ll notice the new look inside Tow Times to kick off the New Year.