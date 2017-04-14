A friend of mine is a nurse and is constantly washing her hands. She told me about a hand lotion she swears by as it helps to heal her skin and make it smooth. She gave me a sample to try, and as I was putting it on my hands it occurred to me how important our hands are. Did you ever take a look at your hands and think about how important and useful they are in your life?

You’re probably wondering what I am getting at by asking you to look at your hands. What does that have to do with towing? In a sense, it has everything to do with the work you do every day.

Since you were a baby your hands have helped you reach, grab and hold onto things. Your hands have helped you climb, write and build. Your hands have been used to welcome, as signs of peace, sealing a deal with a handshake and to give greetings and farewells. They’ve been a source of comfort or love by holding the hand of another person. They can also be a symbol of anger when forming a fist.

Take a look at your hands. What do you see? Some of you might see scars, grease, dirt, chapped, dry skin. Some of you ladies may see beautifully-painted nails. I think the most important thing you should see is — no matter what your job: tow operator, dispatcher or boss – in the towing and recovery profession, you lend a helping hand — to so many — every day.