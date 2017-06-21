Taco is our five-year-old mascot here at Fowler and Son Towing and Recovery. He can’t wait to get to work every day, hang out and greet everyone. He makes us all happy even on our worst days.

We love our little buddy and can’t imagine a workday without him.

Fowler and Son Towing and Recovery

Ed Fowler, Jimbob Parris, Diane Parris, owners

Cowpens, S.C.

Editor’s Note: Fowler and Son Towing and Recovery has been in business five years and services Spartanburg and Cherokee counties with a fleet of eight trucks.