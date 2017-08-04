Synthetic Super Slings from B/A Products

Worry that your chain may damage aluminum rims with small holes? Got a tight spot that your round sling won’t quite fit into? For tricky situations like these, B/A Products Co. offers the Synthetic Super Sling.

Synthetic Super Slings are super strong, versatile and are offered in four sizes. Available in eye-and-eye or endless loop style, each sling features a full-length floating (not sewn) protective sleeve that provides protection against damage and wear while allowing for safety inspections of the rope underneath.

Synthetic Super Slings are available wherever B/A products are sold. Visit baprod.com.