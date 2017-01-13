The towing and recovery profession — and running 24/7/365 — doesn’t always let you get a good night’s sleep. Inclement weather, being on call or short-staffed brings longer working hours to both owners and employees and literally results in little or no sleep. What really is a good night’s sleep and why do we need it?

I think sleep has therapeutic benefits in that is offers our body and mind the opportunity to revitalize, reenergize and restore itself. Sleep serves a critical role in our health and well-being just like eating well. Getting enough sleep makes us feel better. We feel more alert, more energetic, happier and are better able to function.

It amazes me how some people can get six hours of sleep and be bright-eyed and ready to go, and others who get seven to eight hours of sleep wake up grumpy and feeling awful. For me, if I don’t get a good night of sleep it seems to result in an impaired memory, reduced mental abilities and moodiness. Look out world – don’t talk to me until I have had my coffee to help wake me up.

The quantity and quality of sleep is directly linked to the quantity and quality of productivity, which is why sleep does a body good. A deep sleep also lets you dream, and for someone who lives in Wisconsin during the winter months, dreaming of relaxing on a sunny beach with a cold beverage sure sounds good right now. For you guys out there, I can only imagine what the new tow truck in your dreams would look like.

Wishing you a good night’s sleep — and sweet dreams.