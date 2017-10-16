Storm Safety Tips

In the aftermath of storms, towing operators should take special precautions, according to Patrick Gratzianna in his October issue Safety Meeting column. Here are some storm safety reminders he includes:

Watch out for wires knocked down during the storm. Treat every wire as if it’s “live” and energized. Report problems to the proper authorities and keep your distance.

When driving during and after a storm, be prepared to slow or stop quickly and without warning. Civilians will have their cars stuffed to the roof with all their earthly possessions and will probably be a little crazy as they flee the storm. Be careful and be patient.

Drive at a speed that enables you to stop quickly and safely within the distance illuminated by the vehicle’s headlights. Lengthen your following distance as needed.

Never drive around barricades. Remember, the road has been closed for your safety.

Be alert for debris in the roadway. Emergency vehicles are often crippled after storms. Loose metal, boards with nails, or even tree limbs can quickly flatten a tire. Pay attention to where you drive.

If you need to communicate with your family or dispatch, when not operating your vehicle, use texting as much as possible versus phone calls. Text messages use less bandwidth and are more likely to get through an overloaded cellular system.