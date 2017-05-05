Specialty Vehicle & Equipment Funding Group Celebrates Five Years 

Since 2012, Specialty Vehicle & Equipment Funding Group has provided financing for tow and recovery and other commercial trucks and equipment.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been five years since we started Specialty. I can still remember our first day like it was yesterday.” notes Peter Ferrara, Jr., National Sales Manager. “We’ve got a great team that understands the towing and recovery industry, as well as the equipment that our customers need.”

For more information visit specialtyvehiclefunding.com.