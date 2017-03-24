TowLawyer.com founders and industry attorneys Michael McGovern and Nicholas Porto will be conducting a three-hour, one-of-a-kind seminar, “Tow Company vs. Insurance Company — How to Win,” at the upcoming Florida Tow Show.

Co-hosted by the Sunshine State Towing Association, the seminar will be presented on Saturday, April 22, at the B Resort adjacent to the Florida Tow Show Hilton Hotel and will feature “simple and effective techniques to help improve a towing company’s bottom line that begin before a driver ever leaves for the call.”

Purchase tickets at http://www.towlawyer.eventbrite.com.