Does it seem like unbelievable news comes in streaks? And after hearing it you think to yourself: “Say what — really?”

I received a phone call that a fellow tower was in the hospital. Another call came a few days later notifying me that he’d passed away. He was only 53 years old. Even if you’re having a bad day, nothing compares to this type of sad and unbelievable news. The towing community respected this tower and his contribution to the industry. There was a huge tow truck procession as a fitting tribute. The sight of 100 tow trucks — light-, medium- and heavy-duty with lights flashing — gives you goosebumps and makes you proud to see such an honor given to a brother in towing.

The family wrote: “We’ll take the chains from here and carry it on, Dad. We love you and miss you.”

Surely, he left a great family legacy.

Around this same time I also found out a local tow company had GPS systems and tablets taken out of his trucks — and not just once. These devices were worth thousands of dollars. Say what? The robber had the guts to come back to the tow yard more than once.

When I spoke to the tow company owner he said the guy was caught on tape and law enforcement was closely following up with leads in the investigation. Still, it doesn’t take away the feelings of being violated, angry, disappointed — and thinking to yourself, really?

It’s about time I received some great news so I can exclaim – say what, really? — only happier.