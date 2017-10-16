From the fleet of Rocky Mountain Towing of Boise Idaho, comes this 2017 Dodge Ram 5500 4×4 with a 2017 Chevron Renegade bed and Autogrip 2 wheel-lift. Rocky Mountain Towing lists some of this truck’s special features:

Customized options from In The Ditch towing accessories including drop-down dolly boxes with stainless steel face, zinc-plated SLS Speed Dollies with positive camber, custom deck-mounted trash cans, boom and shovel mount and cones.

Toolboxes include a custom half-shell in the drop-down toolboxes and the tunnel box is loaded with mounts for various towing equipment setups to fit the exact wishes of the operator and maintain a very organized and efficient look.

Idaho Wrecker Sales installed their swept wing light bar featuring 22 independent strobe heads displaying Arrowstick functions.

Custom hand-airbrushed artwork from Doug Batchelor Enterprises, Mountain Home, Idaho.

Lots of polished stainless steel.

Rocky Mountain Towing offers 24-hour service that includes towing, recovery and roadside assistance and has served the Nampa, Meridian and Eagle areas for over 20 years.