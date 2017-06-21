Road Service Trucks, Recovering Boats, Autonomous Vehicles and More

The Tow Times June issue features road service trucks, recovering boats that have become dislodged from trailers on the roadway and how two rotators worked in tandem to recover an 86,000-lb. excavator on its side in a pond. This issue also contains a look at the current state of the autonomous vehicle industry. On the cover is the 2016 Shine ‘n Star contest Light-Duty winner: Fastway Towing & Recovery LLC of Sarasota, Fla. The Shine ‘n Star contest is brought to you by Tow Times and powered by Ford Trucks.