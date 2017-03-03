Recent Traffic Incidents Result in Towing Operator Injury, Fatalities

At the time of this posting, two towing operators have been killed by suspected impaired drivers and a third critically injured by an alleged speeding driver during a two-week timeframe. According to news reports:

California: On February 23, Fred Griffith, 55, an employee of Road One San Diego exited his truck to tow a disabled refuse truck on East State Route 52 in Tierrasanta when he was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by a suspected drunk driver.

Hawaii: Also on February 23, Val Tua, 25, of Empire Towing and Recovery was preparing to tow a truck involved in an accident in Wahiawa, Oahu, when an oncoming vehicle rear-ended the tow truck. Tua was rushed to a hospital with severe leg injuries. He has undergone multiple surgeries and remains in serious condition. A GoFundMe page has been established for the operator at https://www.gofundme.com/prayforthetuas.

Lousiana: On March 2, Macy Lee Alvey III, 34, of Rony’s Towing and Recovery was assisting the owner of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup on the shoulder of I-55 North in St. John Parrish when he was struck by a vehicle that sideswiped the pickup and the tow truck. Alvey died at the scene. The driver of the oncoming vehicle was suspected of impairment and charged with vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, failure to move over for an emergency vehicle, careless operation and driving with a suspended license.

In news reports across the country, towing operators and law enforcement officials are calling on the motoring public to observe Slow Down, Move Over laws and use caution when approaching emergency vehicles.