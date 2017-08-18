Ranger SST Software Enhancements

Ranger SST has announced new enhancements to its Ranger software solution:

Import of D3000 jobs into Ranger Dispatch. Job information from the new AAA D3000 portal is imported into Ranger. Company dispatchers can assign to the right truck based on whether “Available” or “Soon to be Available,” equipment type, driver skill and proximity.

License Plate to VIN. Enter a license plate and information on the vehicle is returned without further input. Receive the VIN, make, model and other data. Entry can be made by dispatch or the driver from Ranger’s mobile solution.

Integration with Auto Data Direct (ADD). Information from Ranger flows to and from ADD for DMV 123 (look-up of registered owners and lien holders) and DPO (management of the process for sending certified letters.)

Motor Club Billing. Automated billing with motor clubs for services rendered including submission of jobs/charges and tracking of payment information.

For more information visit rangersst.com.