Peterbilt Celebrates 1,000,000th Truck Milestone with Peterbilt SuperFan Campaign 

Peterbilt Motors Company will celebrate a significant milestone with the production of its 1,000,000th truck in mid-January 2018. To commemorate this event, Peterbilt will celebrate by hosting a SuperFan campaign to identify the ultimate fan of the iconic brand. This celebration of Peterbilt’s history and heritage will connect directly with Peterbilt drivers and fans and give them a platform to individually express the role that the brand has played in their lives.

The Peterbilt SuperFan promotion will recognize five SuperFans through a promotional campaign culminating with a special presentation at the 2018 Mid America Trucking Show. One finalist will be selected as the top SuperFan and honored with the keys to the 1,000,000th production unit: a Peterbilt Model 567 Heritage, fully customized to celebrate the milestone.

Peterbilt is accepting submissions from fans throughout the United States and Canada via a dedicated website at Peterbilt.com/SuperFanSearch through December 22, 2017. People are encouraged to visit the website and submit their stories, videos and photos that show the passion that makes them a SuperFan. Five finalists will be selected just after the New Year.

For more information about Peterbilt visit www.peterbilt.com.