PatrolWorks From Ranger SST

New from Ranger SST, PatrolWorks towing software is for private property impound/enforcement.

Register vehicles permitted on a property.

Track “tag and tow” vehicles; trigger a tow (rules engine) when the grace period has expired.

Prioritize and dispatch “patrol” assignments.

Use Ranger PW mobile app for spotters to enter vehicle information/pictures and quickly communicate tow opportunities to dispatch.

Contact Property Manager electronically with tow request info and photos for approval.

Dispatch PW tows to trucks from Ranger.

Optimize patrolling with “Yield” reports.

Use Ranger Lot Management for record keeping and billing.

For more information call 440-498-1495 or visit rangersst.com.