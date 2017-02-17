PatrolWorks From Ranger SST

PatrolWorks From Ranger SSTFeb 17th, 2017 | By Editorial Staff | Category: New Products
New from Ranger SST, PatrolWorks towing software is for private property impound/enforcement.
- Register vehicles permitted on a property.
- Track “tag and tow” vehicles; trigger a tow (rules engine) when the grace period has expired.
- Prioritize and dispatch “patrol” assignments.
- Use Ranger PW mobile app for spotters to enter vehicle information/pictures and quickly communicate tow opportunities to dispatch.
- Contact Property Manager electronically with tow request info and photos for approval.
- Dispatch PW tows to trucks from Ranger.
- Optimize patrolling with “Yield” reports.
- Use Ranger Lot Management for record keeping and billing.
For more information call 440-498-1495 or visit rangersst.com.