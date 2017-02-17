Towing Equipment Search:

PatrolWorks From Ranger SST

Feb 17th, 2017 | By | Category: New Products

New from Ranger SST, PatrolWorks towing software is for private property impound/enforcement.

  • Register vehicles permitted on a property.
  • Track “tag and tow” vehicles; trigger a tow (rules engine) when the grace period has expired.
  • Prioritize and dispatch “patrol” assignments.
  • Use Ranger PW mobile app for spotters to enter vehicle information/pictures and quickly communicate tow opportunities to dispatch.
  • Contact Property Manager electronically with tow request info and photos for approval.
  • Dispatch PW tows to trucks from Ranger.
  • Optimize patrolling with “Yield” reports.
  • Use Ranger Lot Management for record keeping and billing.

For more information call 440-498-1495 or visit rangersst.com.

 