Patriot Pry WedgeJan 27th, 2017 | By Editorial Staff | Category: New Products
Next Generation Tool Company introduces the Patriot Pry Wedge. This new multi-functional, streamlined wedge easily creates space to insert an air wedge while protecting the vehicle with its innovative rubber pivot.
The Pry Wedge separates the door from the frame and does not damage weather stripping. Switch to the opposite end and the Patriot can be used as a conventional wedge. An added, removable handle provides extra leverage if needed.
For more information and ordering phone 800-874-5625. Visit www.nextgentool.com.