Palmetto Ford – New Dynamic Dealer for Southern Florida

Dynamic Towing Equipment has announced a recent dealer partnership with Palmetto Ford of southern Florida.

Family owned and operated, Palmetto Ford has served the South Florida community since 1966. As a member of Ford’s Business Preferred Network (BPN), the dealership specializes in all size commercial truck sales, leasing and servicing. It also has a retail business.

The dealership now offers Dynamic towing equipment, service and parts for the southern Florida region.

Palmetto Ford Truck Sales is located at 7245 NW 36th St. (Doral Blvd.), Miami, Fla. 33166. The sales department phone number is 888-878-0292.

