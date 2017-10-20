Outrigger Spade Attachment Storage from Miller Industries

Miller Industries Towing Equipment Inc. has announced a new storage solution for H-Beam outrigger spade attachments used on Century® and Vulcan® rotators. This new solution provides secured storage and convenient access to spade attachments when not in use. The spade attachment storage area is located underneath the toolbox and in close proximity to the H-Beam outrigger for easy access while not taking up toolbox space.

The outrigger spade attachment is designed to anchor and limit wrecker and truck movement during side-load and side-pull situations.

