Oshkosh Corporation Named as a 2017 World’s Most Ethical Company by Ethisphere Institute

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) has announced that it has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute as a 2017 World’s Most Ethical Company®.

This is the second consecutive year that Oshkosh Corporation has been listed as a World’s Most Ethical Company and this milestone is further highlighted as Oshkosh Corporation celebrates its 100 Year Anniversary in 2017. Oshkosh is one of only 124 companies, representing 52 industry sectors in 19 countries on five continents named to this prestigious list. Oshkosh Corporation was the only company selected in the “Trucks and Other Vehicles” category, underscoring their commitment to leading ethical business standards and practices.

“We are honored to once again be named as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. This achievement is a direct result of our strong ethical culture in the Oshkosh Corporation family, and the commitment of our team members to always do the right thing,” said Wilson R. Jones, Oshkosh Corporation president and chief executive officer. “We are especially excited to celebrate this achievement in the midst of our 100 Year Anniversary.”

2017 is the eleventh year that Ethisphere has honored those companies who recognize their role in society to influence and drive positive change, consider the impact of their actions on their employees, investors, customers and other key stakeholders and use their values and culture as an underpinning to the decisions they make every day.

“Reaching 100 years strong isn’t easy to do; and trust isn’t something you build overnight. For 100 years, Oshkosh has been committed to growing an ethical culture that is embodied by its leadership, team members and business partners. Congratulations to the Oshkosh Corporation team on this achievement,” said Ethisphere’s Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich.

The World’s Most Ethical Company assessment is based upon the Ethisphere Institute’s Ethics Quotient® (EQ) framework which offers a quantitative way to assess a company’s performance in an objective, consistent and standardized way. The information collected provides a comprehensive sampling of definitive criteria of core competencies, rather than all aspects of corporate governance, risk, sustainability, compliance and ethics.

Scores are generated in five key categories: ethics and compliance program (35%), corporate citizenship and responsibility (20%), culture of ethics (20%), governance (15%) and leadership, innovation and reputation (10%) and provided to all companies who participate in the process.