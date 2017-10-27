Optronics Unveils Four-Inch Round LED Lamps with Light Guide Optical Technology

Manufacturer and supplier of heavy-duty LED vehicle lighting Optronics International announced that it plans to reveal a family of four-inch round LED stop, tail, turn and back-up lamps at the AAPEX 2017 Show, October 31-November 2 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Each of the lamps uses Optronics patent-pending Light Guide technology, a new method of transferring light. Using a technique similar to fiber optic design, Light Guide technology precisely channels LED light to create shapes and patterns “previously unachievable in commercial vehicle lighting.”

The distinctive new 12-diode lamps have a smoothly lit horizontal, x-shaped feature in the center of the lens, surrounded by a more traditional LED pattern. The repetition of the x-shaped style element across a vehicle’s stop, tail, turn and back-up lamps creates a unique, standout look.

New four-inch round LED stop, tail, turn and backup lamps with Light Guide technology will come in flange-mount and grommet-mount versions and are expected to be available in the first quarter of 2018. The lamps can be purchased with standard PL-3 or Weather Tight terminations, allowing them to connect to existing harness systems for easy retrofitting.

Optronics currently serves and meet all FMVSS 108 photometric requirements for visibility and safety. Lenses and housings are made of polycarbonate material that is sonically welded. Like all new and many older models of Optronics lighting, the new lamps will employ a solid-state, surface-mount device (SMD) design that protects their electronics against moisture, shock and vibration.

Optronics products are available in the U.S. and Canada through the company’s distribution network of more than 12,000 distribution locations. Users can access individual Optronics distributor websites by simply clicking on their logo icons. Learn more at http://www.optronicsinc.com.