Omadi and BESI Join Forces

Custom mobile technology towing software provider Omadi Inc. has teamed with Birdsong’s Environmental Solutions Incorporated (BESI) which offers environmental solutions education to the towing industry.

BESI educates towing companies on how to increase profits while providing a safe and clean environment. This partnership helps towing companies to capitalize on the unique environmental processes and invoicing techniques that BESI teaches to be integrated in the Omadi platform.

“The environmental business goes hand in hand with the towing business,” an Omadi press release states. “Tow companies are already on the scene, so BESI helps them to learn how to make more money while they are there. Most every accident scene, be it a car, truck, 18-wheeler, dump truck, etc. has some type of leakage or spillage. Whether it’s fuel, oil, gas, antifreeze or even the load itself, it has to be cleaned up and disposed of properly.

“BESI teaches towing companies how to start in the environmental industry with a small budget while helping to provide great benefits financially. Frequently, towing companies are putting absorbents down and scooping them up, which in essence is throwing money away. BESI teaches how to turn what is being thrown away into money. BESI helps companies to utilize their employees, trucks and equipment more efficiently while helping them to increase profits.”

To learn more about the Omadi and BESI partnership visit Omadi.com/BESI.