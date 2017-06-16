Olson Joins Worldwide Equipment Sales

Pat Winer, president of sales and marketing for Worldwide Equipment Sales, has announced the addition of Randy Olson as Worldwide’s VP of western sales operations. With locations in Illinois, Michigan, Nevada and California, Worldwide is a full-line distributor of Jerr-Dan, Landoll and Zacklift products.

Joe Pritchard, president of Worldwide’s parent company commented, “We are excited to have Randy, with his vast knowledge of the industry, join the team. Olson will be working closely with Joel Amsley, the corporate strategy leader, Pat Winer and Dave Gellinger, national sales manager. This will be a great team with second-to-none combined experience in the industry. We are totally committed to bringing a whole new level of service to the customer base and are confident this team can exceed those expectations.”

Olson can be reached at rolson@newtowtrucks.com. For more information and updates visit www.newtowtrucks.com.