Off the Clock

Tow Times magazine has been featuring articles about towers with pastimes, hobbies or passions outside of the 24/7/365 grind of towing. I think you need something in your life besides work to help you keep sane and balanced.

I find it interesting to learn what towers do outside of work. I know towers who go camping, watch NASCAR racing or get involved with local track racing, go cross country skiing, are interested in amateur radios, collect toy tow trucks or other automotive memorabilia, watch UFC fighting and other sporting events, play a good game of poker, ride their Harleys, work in the yard, travel, read, play hockey or go boating.

Towers also find time to give back to their communities and charitable events and join clubs and organizations. Many are involved in their local chambers of commerce, volunteer fire departments, Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, VFW, Rotary and church. While being a member of their state and national towing associations is related to work, a tower I know said being a member “is a good way to network, meet others in our industry, share stories, get advice and build business and personal relationships.”

I think what’s most important for towers is making and spending time with family and friends. I know for too many years my business has been my life. While that’s not a bad thing (I do have to eat and pay the bills), for my overall well-being, I know there’s more to life than work.

My advice is to find the time to do what makes you happy and don’t feel guilty about it. You’ve heard the saying “life is too short,” which is why I like what singer/songwriter Kristian Bush sings in his song “Trailer Hitch”: Never seen a hearse with a trailer hitch.